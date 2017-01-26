Rick Honeycutt is QB Club Speaker Today
Former LFO High School star, U. of Tennessee All-American and current pitching coach for the Los Angeles Dodgers Rick Honeycutt is the featured speaker at today's Chattanooga Quarterback Club lunch at Finley Stadium at noon.
