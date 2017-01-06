Report: Dodgers are considering Nefta...

Report: Dodgers are considering Neftali Feliz

Despite tying up a significant portion of their payroll in Kenley Jansen last month , the Dodgers are still looking for bullpen help. According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network , the club is reportedly considering free agent right-hander Neftali Feliz among other late-inning candidates.

Chicago, IL

