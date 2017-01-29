Report: Brad Miller could move to second base in 2017
Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times speculates that Rays' shortstop Brad Miller could see some time at second base in 2017. The team is hurting for infield depth after trading second baseman Logan Forsythe to the Dodgers last week and reportedly favors their internal options over another free agent pickup.
