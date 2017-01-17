Red Adams, longtime Dodgers pitching coach, dies at 95
Red Adams, seen here in 1979 with Al Campanis and Sandy Koufax to his right and Ron Perranoski to his left. Adams was the major league pitching coach from 1969-1980 and prior to that was in the organization in some capacity for 11 years.
