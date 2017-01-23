Rays trade Forsythe to Dodgers for De...

Rays trade Forsythe to Dodgers for De Leon, add Tolleson

Read more: The Daily News-Record

Second baseman Logan Forsythe has been traded by the Tampa Bay Rays to the Los Angeles Dodgers for right-hander Jose De Leon. Tampa Bay also said Monday it had agreed to a $1 million, one-year contract with free agent right-hander Shawn Tolleson, who can make an additional $1.15 million in bonuses.

