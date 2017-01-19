Rangers complete free agent deal with...

Rangers complete free agent deal with RHP Tyson Ross

Right-hander Tyson Ross and the Texas Rangers completed a $6 million, one-year contract Thursday after the pitcher who made only one start last season passed a physical Rangers complete free agent deal with RHP Tyson Ross Right-hander Tyson Ross and the Texas Rangers completed a $6 million, one-year contract Thursday after the pitcher who made only one start last season passed a physical Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2k5PMNd FILE - In this April 4, 2016, file photo, San Diego Padres starting pitcher Tyson Ross throws to a Los Angeles Dodgers batter during a baseball game in San Diego. A person with knowledge of the deal says the Texas Rangers and Ross have agreed on a $6 million, one-year contract.

