R.B.I. Baseball returns for a fourth edition on Xbox One

R.B.I. Baseball, the only baseball game licensed by Major League Baseball on the Xbox One, is back for a fourth season. National League Rookie of the Year Corey Seager of the Los Angeles Dodgers was declared the cover star, though it isn't clear if the game will have a physical disc launch.

