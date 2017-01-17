O'Koyea Dickson on fire in Mexican League

Dodgers outfielder and first baseman O`Koyea Dickson was on fire this week for Hermosillo in the Mexican Winter League, hitting four home runs in the final three games of their playoff semifinal series. Hermosillo was eliminated on Thursday night, losing 4-3 in 16 innings to Mexicali in Game 7 of their second-round series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at True Blue LA.