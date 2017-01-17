Oakland A's 2017 Community Prospect List #6: Frankie Montas is so hot right now
The Oakland A's acquired an impressive haul of prospects last summer in exchange for their impending free agents, and two of them have already cracked the Top 5 of our Community Prospect List. The latest addition is flamethrower Frankie Montas, in our first somewhat close election so far.
