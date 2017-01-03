Nats say Scherzer has pitching finger...

Nats say Scherzer has pitching finger injury, to miss WBC

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this Oct. 13, 2016 file photo, Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws to a Los Angeles Dodgers batter during the first inning of Game 5 of baseball's National League Division Series at Nationals Park in Washington. NL Cy Young Award winner Scherzer has an injured finger on his pitching hand and will miss the World Baseball Classic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date... Jan 4 LARRY KNAPP 1
News Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco... Dec '16 johnnyj 1
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Is the Trump brand ruined? Oct '16 SoonerMike 1
News Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... Aug '16 ReneGade 1
News Los Angeles Dodgers trade rumors: Is Yasiel Pui... Jul '16 YoYers 1
News Dodgers Dugout: Is Chris Archer headed to L.A.? Jul '16 YoYers 1
See all Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,272 • Total comments across all topics: 277,781,524

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC