MLB's best team? Stats suggest Dodgers have claim

The Dodgers have won the National League West for a franchise-record four consecutive years, and they managed to retain all three of their big free agents in Kenley Jansen , Justin Turner and Rich Hill this offseason. Toss in the fact that they can expect a lot more out of talented lefties Clayton Kershaw , Hill and Julio Urias , who combined to make just 42 starts for Los Angeles in 2016, and it shouldn't be all that surprising that they're favored to win the division for a fifth straight year in 2017.

