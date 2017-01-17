MLB rumors: Might former Boston Red Sox 1st-rounder Casey Kelly...

Then-San Diego Padres starting pitcher Casey Kelly throws to the plate during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, Oct. 2, 2015, in Los Angeles. The Red Sox traded Casey Kelly with Anthony Rizzo and Reymond Fuentes to the San Diego Padres for Adrian Gonzalez on Dec. 6, 2010.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.