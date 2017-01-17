MLB Hot Stove Rumors: Dodgers have asked about Profar for second base opening
Spring Training is a little more than three weeks away now, and at the moment, the Dodgers do not have a starting second baseman. At least not one you could pencil in for even league average production in 2017.
