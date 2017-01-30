Milwaukee Brewers, Ryan Braun Still P...

Milwaukee Brewers, Ryan Braun Still Playing Nice

Read more: Call to the Pen

The rebuilding Milwaukee Brewers appear to be sticking with Ryan Braun as their centerpiece for the rest of the decade. Ryan Braun was nearly traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers for Yasiel Puig at the 2016 trade deadline, but the Milwaukee Brewers now appear ready to move forward with Braun in the fold for years to come.

