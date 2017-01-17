Marseille and West Ham fail in Payet deal after talks
The president of Olympique Marseille, Jacques-Henri Eyraud, and sporting director Andoni Zubizarreta have failed to find an agreement over the purchase of Dimitri Payet after talks in London on Monday. Payet has told West Ham United that he doesn't want to play for them anymore after having his head turned by interest from his former club, Marseille.
