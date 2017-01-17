Manny falls short in first year of Hall eligibility
No former Dodgers were elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Wednesday, but four received votes, led by Manny Ramirez, who received 105 votes for 23.8 percent in his first year on the ballot. Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez were the Ramirez came to the Dodgers in a 2008 trade, unleashing one of the most amazing three months in franchise history, but was suspended the following season for violating MLB's drug policy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Dodgers.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16)
|Jan 12
|LARRY KNAPP
|2
|Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date...
|Jan 4
|LARRY KNAPP
|1
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco...
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Is the Trump brand ruined?
|Oct '16
|SoonerMike
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ...
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
|Los Angeles Dodgers trade rumors: Is Yasiel Pui...
|Jul '16
|YoYers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC