No former Dodgers were elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Wednesday, but four received votes, led by Manny Ramirez, who received 105 votes for 23.8 percent in his first year on the ballot. Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez were the Ramirez came to the Dodgers in a 2008 trade, unleashing one of the most amazing three months in franchise history, but was suspended the following season for violating MLB's drug policy.

