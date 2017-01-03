Luis Avilan 2017 salary arbitration preview
With filing and exchange dates scheduled for next week , up next on our Dodgers salary arbitration preview is left-handed relief pitcher Luis Avilan, set to begin his third season in Los Angeles. This is the second time through salary arbitration for Avilan, though he doesn't yet have four years of major league service time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at True Blue LA.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date...
|18 hr
|LARRY KNAPP
|1
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco...
|Dec 7
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Is the Trump brand ruined?
|Oct '16
|SoonerMike
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ...
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
|Los Angeles Dodgers trade rumors: Is Yasiel Pui...
|Jul '16
|YoYers
|1
|Dodgers Dugout: Is Chris Archer headed to L.A.?
|Jul '16
|YoYers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC