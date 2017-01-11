Los Angeles Dodgers Talks with Minnesota Twins Stall
After talks went to a half with the Minnesota Twins over second baseman Brian Dozier , the Los Angeles Dodgers will begin to pursue other options. For a time, it looked as if the Los Angeles Dodgers would make another splashy offseason acquisition to acquire Minnesota Twins second baseman Brian Dozier.
