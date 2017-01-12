Los Angeles Dodgers: Still Searching for Second Baseman

Now that the Los Angeles Dodgers' talks with the Minnesota Twins about Brian Dozier have stalled, what options do they have to fill their hole at second base? At the beginning of the offseason, it seemed all but certain that the Los Angeles Dodgers would make a trade for Brian Dozier . Dozier was coming off a great second half of 2016, which helped him have a career year in terms of home runs despite being generally the same in other statistical areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Call to the Pen.