LA Dodgers Security Guards Charged Wi...

LA Dodgers Security Guards Charged With Stealing From Team

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: News Max

Two former Los Angeles Dodgers security guards have been charged with stealing merchandise from the team and reselling it with the help of a third party. Juan DeDios Prada, 58, of Palmdale, Fernando Sierra, 62, of Lancaster, and Jesse Luis Dagnesses, of Huntington Park, 51, entered not guilty pleas in connection with the case Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, according to KCBS-TV .

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16) Jan 12 LARRY KNAPP 2
News Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date... Jan 4 LARRY KNAPP 1
News Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco... Dec '16 johnnyj 1
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Is the Trump brand ruined? Oct '16 SoonerMike 1
News Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... Aug '16 ReneGade 1
News Los Angeles Dodgers trade rumors: Is Yasiel Pui... Jul '16 YoYers 1
See all Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,545 • Total comments across all topics: 278,179,585

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC