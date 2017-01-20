LA Dodgers Security Guards Charged With Stealing From Team

Two former Los Angeles Dodgers security guards have been charged with stealing merchandise from the team and reselling it with the help of a third party. Juan DeDios Prada, 58, of Palmdale, Fernando Sierra, 62, of Lancaster, and Jesse Luis Dagnesses, of Huntington Park, 51, entered not guilty pleas in connection with the case Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, according to KCBS-TV .

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.