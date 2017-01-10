Jansen, Dodgers finalize $80 million, 5-year contract
Kenley Jansen and the Los Angeles Dodgers finalized an $80 million, five-year contract, a deal agreed to Dec. 12, subject to a physical Jansen, Dodgers finalize $80 million, 5-year contract Kenley Jansen and the Los Angeles Dodgers finalized an $80 million, five-year contract, a deal agreed to Dec. 12, subject to a physical Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2igcOCO FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2016, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Kenley Jansen throws during the eighth inning of Game 3 of the National League baseball championship series against the Chicago Cubs in Los Angeles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date...
|Jan 4
|LARRY KNAPP
|1
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco...
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Is the Trump brand ruined?
|Oct '16
|SoonerMike
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ...
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
|Los Angeles Dodgers trade rumors: Is Yasiel Pui...
|Jul '16
|YoYers
|1
|Dodgers Dugout: Is Chris Archer headed to L.A.?
|Jul '16
|YoYers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC