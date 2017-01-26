Ike Davis signed by Dodgers to minor ...

Ike Davis signed by Dodgers to minor league deal

Veteran first baseman Ike Davis signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers that includes a non-roster invitation to big league camp in spring training. The addition of Davis gives the Dodgers 22 non-roster invitees to Camelback Ranch.

