Great power earns Bellinger top prospect status

When a young ballplayer's talent, performance and recognition earn him top prospect status, one perk is an invitation to MLB/MLBPA's Rookie Career Development Program, held earlier this month in Leesburg, Va. The program gathers future stars from each organization for a four-day seminar to learn about life in the big leagues, and this year's edition included Dodgers "It's awesome," said Bellinger, who was joined by Dodgers top pitching prospect Jose De Leon .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Dodgers.