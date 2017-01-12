Grandal, Wood, Avilan, Fields avoid arbitration with Dodgers
Catcher Yasmani Grandal and pitchers Luis Avilan, Josh Fields and Alex Wood agreed Friday to one-year deals with the Los Angeles Dodgers, avoiding arbitration. Grandal hit .228 last season with 72 RBI and 27 home runs, which tied for the team lead and ranked second among major league catchers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16)
|Thu
|LARRY KNAPP
|2
|Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date...
|Jan 4
|LARRY KNAPP
|1
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco...
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Is the Trump brand ruined?
|Oct '16
|SoonerMike
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ...
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
|Los Angeles Dodgers trade rumors: Is Yasiel Pui...
|Jul '16
|YoYers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC