Grandal, Wood, Avilan, Fields avoid arbitration with Dodgers

15 hrs ago

Catcher Yasmani Grandal and pitchers Luis Avilan, Josh Fields and Alex Wood agreed Friday to one-year deals with the Los Angeles Dodgers, avoiding arbitration. Grandal hit .228 last season with 72 RBI and 27 home runs, which tied for the team lead and ranked second among major league catchers.

