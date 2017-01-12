EXCLUSIVE: Marseille plotting double Manchester City raid
The French club have already targeted wantaway West Ham star Dimitri Payet and will take their Premier League spending to over 40million if they land the City duo. Marseille have had a cash injection after being bought by American businessman Frank McCourt, former owner of the LA Dodgers baseball team.
