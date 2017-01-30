ESPN's liberal bias marches on

From the lauding of Caitlyn Jenner to the shaming of Curt Schilling to abandoning Donald Trump 's golf courses, ESPN has been accused of becoming a left-leaning media factory. After the way it covered women's marches the past two weekends, The Worldwide Leader in Sports can officially join the Democratic National Committee, Planned Parenthood, MoveOn.org and Madonna's Fan Club.

