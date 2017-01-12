Dodgers want to keep Maeda out of WBC

Read more: The Japan Times

The Los Angeles Dodgers do not intend to let right-hander Kenta Maeda play for Japan in the World Baseball Classic in March, a team source said Wednesday. The source said Andrew Friedman, the Dodgers' president of baseball operations, decided not to allow the 28-year-old hurler to represent his country in the upcoming tournament.

