Dodgers trade pitcher Carlos Frias to Cleveland

1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

The Dodgers traded right-handed pitcher Carlos Frias to Cleveland on Monday for either cash considerations or a player to be named later. Frias, 27, made 13 starts for the Dodgers in 2015, but played a minimal role in the club last season.

