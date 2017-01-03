Dodgers to reportedly add Jose Miguel...

Dodgers to reportedly add Jose Miguel Fernandez on a minor league deal

Yesterday Read more: True Blue LA

The Dodgers have reportedly added an infielder, though perhaps not the one at the front of most people's minds in recent weeks. The club is nearing a minor league deal with Cuban defector Jose Miguel Fernandez, per multiple reports.

