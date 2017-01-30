Dodgers to reopen renovated Dominican academy
Commissioner Rob Manfred, Dodgers chairman Mark Walter and president of the Dominican Republic, Danilo Medina will attend Tuesday's dedication of the Dodgers' renovated and expanded state-of-the-art baseball academy, Campo Las Palmas. The O'Malley Dodgers were the first Major League team to build such a year-round facility 30 years ago, and it's been a race to find and develop talent in the region ever since.
