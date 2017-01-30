Dodgers to reopen renovated Dominican...

Dodgers to reopen renovated Dominican academy

1 hr ago

Commissioner Rob Manfred, Dodgers chairman Mark Walter and president of the Dominican Republic, Danilo Medina will attend Tuesday's dedication of the Dodgers' renovated and expanded state-of-the-art baseball academy, Campo Las Palmas. The O'Malley Dodgers were the first Major League team to build such a year-round facility 30 years ago, and it's been a race to find and develop talent in the region ever since.

