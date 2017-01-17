Dodgers spring training primer: Bullpen

The one constant through the Dodgers' ever-evolving bullpen last season was Kenley Jansen, who solidified his standing as one of baseball's best closers by converting a career-high 47 saves and posting a 1.83 ERA and 0.67 WHIP then added a stellar postseason. The one constant through the Dodgers' ever-evolving bullpen last season was Kenley Jansen, who solidified his standing as one of baseball's best closers by converting a career-high 47 saves and posting a 1.83 ERA and 0.67 WHIP then added a stellar postseason.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orange County Register.