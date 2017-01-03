Dodgers sign former Angels Bobby Wils...

Dodgers sign former Angels Bobby Wilson and Steve Geltz

Read more: The Orange County Register

The Dodgers have signed two players with big-league experience and Angels roots to minor-league contracts -- catcher Bobby Wilson and reliever Steve Geltz. Both are likely to receive non-roster invitations to spring training where they will compete for reserve roles on the Dodgers' 2017 roster.

