Dodgers sign former Angels Bobby Wilson and Steve Geltz
The Dodgers have signed two players with big-league experience and Angels roots to minor-league contracts -- catcher Bobby Wilson and reliever Steve Geltz. Both are likely to receive non-roster invitations to spring training where they will compete for reserve roles on the Dodgers' 2017 roster.
