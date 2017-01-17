Dodgers set for community outreach in annual tour
The Dodgers on Friday unveiled a nearly week-long "Dodgers Love L.A." community tour that culminates with FanFest on Jan. 28 at Dodger Stadium. The 14th annual week of community outreach and fan appreciation will feature Dodgers players, coaches, alumni and employees and Bank of America volunteers making visits throughout the Southland.
