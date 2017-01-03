Dodgers reportedly sign Nuno to 1-year deal
The Dodgers and left-hander Vidal Nuno have agreed to a one-year, $1.125 million deal to avoid arbitration, according to MLB Network insider Jon Heyman. The club has not confirmed the deal.
