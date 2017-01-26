Dodgers notes: Logan Forsythe, Yasmani Grandal, Alex Wood, World Baseball Classic & more
Familiar faces and optimism abounded at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, with the vast majority of Dodgers showing up to meet and greet 28,697 fans at Fan Fest, the highest attendance in the six-year history of the event. Logan Forsythe was the key newcomer at the event, five days after he was acquired from the Rays to fill the Dodgers need at second base.
