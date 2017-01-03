Dodgers make Kenley Jansen signing of...

Dodgers make Kenley Jansen signing official, DFA Micah Johnson

Nearly a month after reaching agreement on a five-year, $80 million contract, the Dodgers made the signing of Kenley Jansen official Tuesday afternoon. The delay in announcing the signing was most likely related to the need to clear a spot on the 40-man roster before adding Jansen -- and the extended attempt to trade for a second baseman, namely Minnesota's Brian Dozier.

