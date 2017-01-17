Dodgers Looking to Build Around their Core
With the highest payroll in the MLB, the Dodgers are in desperate need of at least of World Series appearance. Since 2013, they have at least reached the Divisional Round, but have been ousted of a National League Championship every time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at True Blue LA.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16)
|Jan 12
|LARRY KNAPP
|2
|Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date...
|Jan 4
|LARRY KNAPP
|1
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco...
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Is the Trump brand ruined?
|Oct '16
|SoonerMike
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ...
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
|Los Angeles Dodgers trade rumors: Is Yasiel Pui...
|Jul '16
|YoYers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC