Dodgers' Grandal says he just avoided tragedy in Fort Lauderdale Airport shooting
Last week, there was a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport that killed five and wounded eight . Per Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal , he was there and just avoided being part of the tragic news.
