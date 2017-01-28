Dodgers' bullpen remains unsettled as...

Dodgers' bullpen remains unsettled as FanFest takes off

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

The Dodgers ' pitchers report to spring training in two weeks, but the Dodgers might not yet have all their pitchers. The Dodgers have addressed their most pressing needs this off-season - retaining pitchers Rich Hill and Kenley Jansen and third baseman Justin Turner in free agency, then trading for second baseman Logan Forsythe - but the bullpen remains unsettled beyond closer Jansen, left-hander Grant Dayton and right-hander Pedro Baez .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16) Jan 12 LARRY KNAPP 2
News Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date... Jan 4 LARRY KNAPP 1
News Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco... Dec '16 johnnyj 1
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Is the Trump brand ruined? Oct '16 SoonerMike 1
News Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... Aug '16 ReneGade 1
News Los Angeles Dodgers trade rumors: Is Yasiel Pui... (Jul '16) Jul '16 YoYers 1
See all Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,327 • Total comments across all topics: 278,343,046

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC