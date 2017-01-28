Dodgers' bullpen remains unsettled as FanFest takes off

The Dodgers ' pitchers report to spring training in two weeks, but the Dodgers might not yet have all their pitchers. The Dodgers have addressed their most pressing needs this off-season - retaining pitchers Rich Hill and Kenley Jansen and third baseman Justin Turner in free agency, then trading for second baseman Logan Forsythe - but the bullpen remains unsettled beyond closer Jansen, left-hander Grant Dayton and right-hander Pedro Baez .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.