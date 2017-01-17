Dodgers annual FanFest set for Jan. 28

A limited number of vouchers will be available for sale online on Thursday at 1 p.m. PT for autograph sessions and VIP experiences at the Dodgers' fifth annual FanFest presented by Coca-Cola at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 28. -- will need to be purchased to get an autograph or attend a VIP experience. Dodger season ticket holders and premium ticket holders will be eligible for a presale on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. All autograph session tickets benefit the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation and support LADF programs.

