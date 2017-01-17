Dodgers annual FanFest set for Jan. 28

Dodgers annual FanFest set for Jan. 28

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Dodgers

A limited number of vouchers will be available for sale online on Thursday at 1 p.m. PT for autograph sessions and VIP experiences at the Dodgers' fifth annual FanFest presented by Coca-Cola at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 28. -- will need to be purchased to get an autograph or attend a VIP experience. Dodger season ticket holders and premium ticket holders will be eligible for a presale on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. All autograph session tickets benefit the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation and support LADF programs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Dodgers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16) Jan 12 LARRY KNAPP 2
News Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date... Jan 4 LARRY KNAPP 1
News Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco... Dec '16 johnnyj 1
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Is the Trump brand ruined? Oct '16 SoonerMike 1
News Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... Aug '16 ReneGade 1
News Los Angeles Dodgers trade rumors: Is Yasiel Pui... Jul '16 YoYers 1
See all Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,590 • Total comments across all topics: 278,055,964

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC