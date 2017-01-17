Dodgers annual FanFest set for Jan. 28
A limited number of vouchers will be available for sale online on Thursday at 1 p.m. PT for autograph sessions and VIP experiences at the Dodgers' fifth annual FanFest presented by Coca-Cola at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 28. -- will need to be purchased to get an autograph or attend a VIP experience. Dodger season ticket holders and premium ticket holders will be eligible for a presale on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. All autograph session tickets benefit the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation and support LADF programs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Dodgers.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16)
|Jan 12
|LARRY KNAPP
|2
|Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date...
|Jan 4
|LARRY KNAPP
|1
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco...
|Dec '16
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Is the Trump brand ruined?
|Oct '16
|SoonerMike
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ...
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
|Los Angeles Dodgers trade rumors: Is Yasiel Pui...
|Jul '16
|YoYers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC