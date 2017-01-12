Dodgers agree to deals with four, tra...

Dodgers agree to deals with four, trade Micah Johnson to Braves

12 hrs ago Read more: LA Daily News

LOS ANGELES >> The Dodgers reached agreements with their four remaining arbitration-eligible players Friday and also trade infielder Micah Johnson to the Atlanta Braves. Johnson, 26, was designated for assignment earlier in the week in order to clear a 40-man roster spot when Kenley Jansen's contract became official.

