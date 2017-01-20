Dodgers add outfielder Brett Eibner i...

Dodgers add outfielder Brett Eibner in trade with A's

The Press-Enterprise

The Dodgers add to their crowded outfield depth chart Wednesday by acquiring Brett Eibner from the Oakland A's in a trade for minor-league infielder Jordan Tarsovich. Eibner joins Joc Pederson, Yasiel Puig, Andrew Toles, Trayce Thompson, Darin Ruf, Scott Van Slyke, Kike' Hernandez and Andre Ethier as outfield options on the Dodgers' 40-man depth chart.

