Dodgers acquire 2B Logan Forsythe for RHP Jose De Leon

Jose De Leon, 24, had a 2.61 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 111 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings in 16 Triple-A starts last season. LOS ANGELES - The Dodgers' winter-long search for a new second baseman reached its conclusion Monday with the acquisition of Logan Forsythe from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for top pitching prospect Jose De Leon.

