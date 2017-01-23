Dodgers acquire 2B Logan Forsythe for...

Dodgers acquire 2B Logan Forsythe for RHP Jose De Leon

16 hrs ago

Jose De Leon, 24, had a 2.61 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 111 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings in 16 Triple-A starts last season. LOS ANGELES - The Dodgers' winter-long search for a new second baseman reached its conclusion Monday with the acquisition of Logan Forsythe from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for top pitching prospect Jose De Leon.

Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.

