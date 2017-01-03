Dodgers 2017 top prospects: No. 14, Will Smith
The most surprising name in the rankings this year may be Will Smith, and not because he was not a Dodgers prospect before the start of the 2016 season, but that he wasn't even on draft radars before his junior season at Louisville. Smith went from a light-hitting catcher as a sophomore to leading Louisville in hitting last season while slugging seven home runs.
