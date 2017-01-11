Dodgers 2017 top prospects: No. 13, Josh Sborz
If recognition and accolades were the strongest measure for future success, Josh Sborz might already be the highest achiever in the Dodgers' system. Sborz earned Most Outstanding Player honors at the College World Series in 2015 in pitching Virginia to a National Championship over fellow Dodgers Walker Buehler and Vanderbilt.
