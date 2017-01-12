Dodgers 2017 top prospects: No. 12, Edwin Rios
The Dodgers had a trio of celebrated offensive prospects in Tulsa for most of 2016, but it was a late comer to Double-A in Edwin Rios who took home the organization's Branch Rickey Minor League Player of the Year honors . Rios bludgeoned his way through three levels, displaying the system's top raw power tool and usable power not far off from the more famous prospect Cody Bellinger.
