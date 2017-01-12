Dodgers 2017 top prospects: No. 11, Ariel Sandoval
Ariel Sandoval is arguably the biggest wild card and might draw the most eyebrow raises in this year's Dodgers prospect countdown. Only four other players can match or exceed his ceiling grade in the top 20, yet he also earned the lowest floor score of the same group of prospects.
