Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overv...

Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & dates to remember

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: True Blue LA

With the new year comes a new focus, and while the Dodgers remain involved on the free agent and trading front, the offseason will shortly become consumed with salary arbitration. The Dodgers have six players eligible for salary arbitration this winter - catcher Yasmani Grandal, first baseman and outfielder Darin Ruf, and pitchers Alex Wood, Josh Fields, Luis Avilan and Vidal NuA o.

Start the conversation, or Read more at True Blue LA.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco... Dec 7 johnnyj 1
News Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus Nov '16 Johnnyj 1
News Is the Trump brand ruined? Oct '16 SoonerMike 1
News Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ... Aug '16 ReneGade 1
News Los Angeles Dodgers trade rumors: Is Yasiel Pui... Jul '16 YoYers 1
News Dodgers Dugout: Is Chris Archer headed to L.A.? Jul '16 YoYers 1
Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw (Jun '16) Jun '16 Dagger23 1
See all Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,262 • Total comments across all topics: 277,541,956

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC