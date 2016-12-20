Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & dates to remember

With the new year comes a new focus, and while the Dodgers remain involved on the free agent and trading front, the offseason will shortly become consumed with salary arbitration. The Dodgers have six players eligible for salary arbitration this winter - catcher Yasmani Grandal, first baseman and outfielder Darin Ruf, and pitchers Alex Wood, Josh Fields, Luis Avilan and Vidal NuA o.

