Dave Roberts named 2016 Coach of the Year by LA Sports Council

The accolades for manager Dave Roberts' first season as Dodgers skipper continue to pour in. This was kind of buried under some other news earlier in the week, but on Thursday Roberts was named 2016 Coach of the Year by the Los Angeles Sports Council.

