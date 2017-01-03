Darin Ruf falls short of qualifying for salary arbitration
From the corrections department - not to be confused with the department of redundancy department - the Dodgers have a total of five players still eligible for salary arbitration, not six as previously and erroneously reported. Darin Ruf does not qualify for arbitration this offseason, though he came close.
Start the conversation, or Read more at True Blue LA.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Dodgers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dodgers 2017 salary arbitration overview & date...
|Wed
|LARRY KNAPP
|1
|Mariners Could Strengthen Rotation With LHP Sco...
|Dec 7
|johnnyj
|1
|Early trades tweak Dipoto's offseason focus
|Nov '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Is the Trump brand ruined?
|Oct '16
|SoonerMike
|1
|Yasiel Puig Could Fit in the Milwaukee Brewers ...
|Aug '16
|ReneGade
|1
|Los Angeles Dodgers trade rumors: Is Yasiel Pui...
|Jul '16
|YoYers
|1
|Dodgers Dugout: Is Chris Archer headed to L.A.?
|Jul '16
|YoYers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Dodgers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC